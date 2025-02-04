Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmir on Feb 5: APHC leader

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Sheikh Abdul Majeed on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's strong support for the Kashmiri people in their quest for freedom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Sheikh Abdul Majeed on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan's strong support for the Kashmiri people in their quest for freedom.

In an interview with APP, Sheikh Abdul Majeed highlighted that the Pakistani government is sending a powerful message through various ceremonies, processions and rallies, showing solidarity with Kashmiris.

Majeed stated that Pakistan will continue to stand with the Kashmiri people politically and morally until their rights are recognized on an international level.

He pointed out that February 5 is not just a formal celebration for Pakistan but a day to express commitment to the Kashmiri cause. The APHC leader reassured that Pakistan's support remains steadfast, reinforcing the notion that the struggle for freedom is a shared concern for all Pakistanis.