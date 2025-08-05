Pakistan Reaffirms Solidarity With Kashmiri People On ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’
Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2025 | 07:55 PM
The people and Government of Pakistan on Tuesday solemnly observed the ‘Youm-e- Istehsal’, on the sixth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The people and Government of Pakistan on Tuesday solemnly observed the ‘Youm-e- Istehsal’, on the sixth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
In their special messages on the occasion, the President, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister have renewed Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmir Cause and called for resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people, a news release from Foreign Office Spokesperson said.
They have also underscored that India’s unlawful actions since 5 August 2019 are aimed at turning the Kashmiris into a disempowered community in their own land.
The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister has addressed letters to President UN General Assembly, President UN Security Council, UN Secretary General, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and OIC Secretary General to apprise them of the latest developments in IIOJK. In these letters, he has urged the implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their own future.
He has also stressed the urgent need for improving the human rights situation in IIOJK and releasing the incarcerated Kashmiri political prisoners.
Ahead of the ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, the Foreign Secretary briefed the Islamabad-based diplomatic missions on the situation in IIOJK, on 4 August 2025. She highlighted the legal, security and human rights dimensions of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, with special reference to the developments of the past few months in the region.
To express solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK, a special ‘Walk’ was held in Islamabad, this morning, along the Constitution Avenue, up to the D-Chowk. The walk was led by Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister. The officers and staff members of the Ministry participated in the walk, alongside people from other spheres of life.
A range of activities have been designed throughout the country to observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, which include public rallies, seminars, webinars, panel discussions and photo exhibitions. With the active participation of Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora, Pakistan’s diplomatic missions around the world are also arranging special events to raise global awareness about the Indian oppression in IIOJK.
Recent Stories
Dr Zakir Naik stuns fans with thrilling bungee jump in Bali
Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Southern KP with walks, ceremonies
RPO visits Sargodha Safe City Project
Photo exhibition, protest rally organized in solidarity with Kashmir
Trump signals tougher trade action against India, issues 24-hour deadline
Senator Rubina Khalid meets Sindh-based journalists, shares new reforms and init ..
Gold price decreases by Rs1, 500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan-Ireland Women's T20I series to begin tomorrow
ECC Okays EV subsidy, clears TSG for remittance scheme
Ombudsman’s Regional Office conducts hearing of 111 cases
ZayedCHF marks 33rd anniversary of impactful charitable works worth AED2 bn in 1 ..
Governor SBP visits SECP for the 33rd SBP-SECP coordination committee meeting
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Southern KP with walks, ceremonies37 seconds ago
-
RPO visits Sargodha Safe City Project38 seconds ago
-
Photo exhibition, protest rally organized in solidarity with Kashmir40 seconds ago
-
CJP reiterates Bench-Bar conformity, highlights landmark Judicial Reforms in meeting with Sindh High ..21 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s cities drape in green ahead of 79th Independence Day: CM21 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris of IIOJ&K will win their rights one day, says former MNA Sheikh Tariq Rasheed21 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid meets Sindh-based journalists, shares new reforms and initiatives17 minutes ago
-
South Punjab Secretariat Bahawalpur marks Kashmir Siege Day21 minutes ago
-
Kashmir Exploitation Day observed in Southern KP with walks, ceremonies31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways to serve as gateway to South, Central Asia: Hanif Abbasi31 minutes ago
-
Planning of new Judicial infrastructure development in Karachi reviewed31 minutes ago
-
CDA increases employees' Hajj quota to 7631 minutes ago