UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Reaffirms Solidarity With Kashmiris On 'Gawkadal Massacre' Anniversary

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 10:22 PM

Pakistan reaffirms solidarity with Kashmiris on 'Gawkadal massacre' anniversary

Marking the 31st Anniversary of the 'Gawkadal massacre', Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram has reaffirmed the country's solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle to end the illegal Indian occupation

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Marking the 31st Anniversary of the 'Gawkadal massacre', Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations Munir Akram has reaffirmed the country's solidarity with the Kashmiri people in their just struggle to end the illegal Indian occupation.

Named after the Gawkadal bridge in Srinagar where, on 21 January 1990, the Indian paramilitary troops of the Central Reserve Police Force opened fire on hundreds of Kashmiri protesters in what has been described as "the worst massacre in Kashmiri history".

"On this day, our hearts go out to the families of the martyrs of Gawkadal, and all other martyrs of the epic Kashmiri freedom struggle," Ambassador Akram said in a message released on Thursday.

The Pakistani envoy said, "More than a hundred thousand Kashmiri men, women and children have paid the ultimate price in the struggle for freedom before and after the Gawkadal massacre.

The people and the Government of Pakistan share the grief and pain of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters. We remain steadfast in our support to their just struggle and will not rest until Kashmir is liberated from the yoke of Indian occupation.

"As Muslims, it is our Imaan that Allah Almighty does not let the sacrifices of martyrs go in vain. The day is not far when the dark night of occupation will end and the blood of our martyrs will usher in the sweet dawn of freedom. In this struggle and sacrifice the people of Pakistan will continue to stand firmly and fully in solidarity, unity and brotherhood with the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Related Topics

Pakistan India Fire Police United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Srinagar Price January Women Muslim All From Government Share Blood Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

NHMP returns purse to owner, recovers stolen car

4 minutes ago

Maria, HR activist shows serious concern over Modi ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, French FM discuss bilateral ti ..

26 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs.35.35 bln for power projects so f ..

29 minutes ago

VW misses EU emissions target despite e-cars boost ..

32 minutes ago

Pak Army's Bilal leads opening day of 'Tour the Th ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.