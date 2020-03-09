UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Reaffirms Support For A Stable, United, Sovereign Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Monday, while wishing the Afghan brethren a future of hope and opportunity, reaffirmed its support for 'a peaceful, stable, united, sovereign, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours'.

Extending felicitation on the inauguration of President Ashraf Ghani, the Foreign Office Spokesperson, in a press statement, said Pakistan was represented at the inauguration ceremony in Kabul.

"At this crucial juncture in their national life, we hope the Afghan leaders would proceed with wisdom and foresight, eschew blame-games, resolve mutual differences, and unite in the supreme interest of their country," it added.

Pakistan, as a shared responsibility, would continue to facilitate the Afghan peace and reconciliation process for bringing an end to the 19-year old conflict through a comprehensive and inclusive, negotiated political solution that is Afghan-led and Afghan-owned.

It said the people of Pakistan were linked to the brotherly people of Afghanistan through immutable bonds of history, geography, faith, kinship, culture, language, and customs and traditions.

The signing of the US-Taliban Peace Agreement in Doha on February 29 had created a historic opportunity for the people of Afghanistan and a pathway to intra-Afghan negotiations.

"We believe it is imperative to seize this historic moment and work together constructively for securing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan."

