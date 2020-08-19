Pakistan Reaffirms Support for Afghan Peace in Independence Day Message

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The Pakistani Foreign Ministry wished Afghanistan a happy Independence Day on Wednesday, reiterating support for peace in the "brotherly" nation.

Afghanistan Independence Day is annually celebrated on August 19 to mark the end of British rule.

"Pakistan extends warm greetings & felicitations to Govt. & people of [Afghanistan] on #Afghanistan's 101st Independence Day.

We reaffirm our steadfast support to the brotherly #Afghan people as they move forward in their quest for durable peace, security, development & prosperity," the ministry's spokesperson tweeted.

The two neighbors have uneasy relations, with Pakistan blamed for hosting scores of Taliban operatives and other militant groups that wreak havoc across the border. Islamabad, for its part, maintains that it has been carrying a heavy burden of sheltering over 1 million Afghan refugees for decades.