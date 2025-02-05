Pakistan reaffirms support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people's legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

In his televised message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he stressed that the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir has been delayed due to India's persistent intransigence.

He urged the international community to fulfill its commitments to the Kashmiri people and uphold their fundamental rights.

Reiterating Pakistan's firm stance, he said that the Kashmir dispute remains deeply rooted in the hearts of the Pakistani people and that Pakistan will continue to stand by its Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they achieve their right to self-determination.