Pakistan reaffirms support for Syria, condemns Israeli aggression

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) Pakistan reiterated its firm backing for Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity during a meeting between Federal Climate Minister Dr. Musadik Malik and Syrian Ambassador Dr. Ramez Alraee here on Thursday.

They strongly condemned Israel’s ongoing aggression and occupation of Syrian lands while discussing regional stability and humanitarian challenges.

Dr. Malik emphasized Pakistan’s consistent support for Syria, stating, “Pakistan has always stood by its brotherly nation and will continue to advocate for Syria’s rightful stance internationally.”

The minister stressed that resolving Syria’s crisis is critical for middle Eastern and global stability, highlighting three urgent priorities: ensuring access to basic resources, making them affordable, and addressing disparities in how “access” is perceived between developed and developing nations.

Ambassador Alraee detailed Syria’s severe hardships, including prolonged power shortages. “Large areas receive less than two hours of electricity daily,” he said, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis amid continued Israeli attacks.

The ambassador praised the Pakistan Air Force’s professionalism and thanked Pakistan for its role in securing a recent ceasefire with India.

Dr. Malik drew parallels between Indian and Israeli aggression, noting both follow “a doctrine enforcing a hegemonic global order.”

The meeting concluded with mutual pledges to uphold sovereign rights and promote regional peace.