Pakistan reaffirms support for victims, pledges continued fight against terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Pakistan on Wednesday paid tribute to the victims of terrorism on the International Day of Remembrance and stood in solidarity with their families, reaffirming its commitment to fighting terrorism in all its forms.

In a statement, the foreign office said that on the International Day of Remembrance for Victims of Terrorism, Pakistan honors those who have lost their lives due to terrorist acts.

“We honour the memories of our martyrs and survivors which include thousands of women and children. We pay homage to our brave security and law enforcement personnel, who sacrificed their precious lives in fighting terrorism. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten,” said the foreign office.

On this day, a special tribute was paid to the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who had endured decades of state-terrorism inflicted by Indian occupation forces.

The unending reign of terror in IIOJK over the past thirty years had resulted in the deaths of thousands of Kashmiris.

The people of Pakistan will always stand with the victims of state terrorism in IIOJK and continue to provide political, diplomatic, and moral support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their quest for the right to self-determination. The international community must also stand in solidarity with victims of state terrorism in IIOJK.

As the victims of terrorism were commemorated, the foreign office reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rights and dignity of all individuals. There was also a renewed dedication to fostering dialogue, cooperation, and a culture of peace, tolerance, and understanding.