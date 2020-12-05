Pakistan reaffirms support to Afghan peace process

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood has reaffirmed Pakistan's full support to Afghan peace process, expressing confidence that the continuity would lead to regional peace

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received Afghanistan's Ambassador Najibullah Alikhel, here at the Foreign Office here on Friday.

FS Sohail Mahmood highlighted Prime Minister Imran Khan's landmark visit to Kabul, that focused on renewing bilateral relations.

The Foreign Secretary expressed commitment to further strengthen ties in diverse fields with a resolve to enhance regional connectivity.