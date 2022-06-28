UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Reaffirms To Take Strategic Partnership With Turkiye To New Level

June 28, 2022

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood received Turkish Ambassador-designate Mehmet Pacaci here on Tuesday

During the meeting, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the historic, multi-dimensional fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said in a twitter post.

He underscored the importance of successful 7th High Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) session and reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to take this strategic partnership to new level.

