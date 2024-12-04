Pakistan Reaffirms Unwavering Commitment To Combating Islamophobia At UNAOC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:39 PM
Additional Foreign Secretary Imran Ahmed Siddiqui represented Pakistan at the 10th UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Global Forum and reaffirmed the country's unwavering commitment to combating Islamophobia and expressed concerns at alarming rise in deliberate attacks on mosques, often carried out with impunity and state sanction
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary Imran Ahmed Siddiqui represented Pakistan at the 10th UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Global Forum and reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to combating Islamophobia and expressed concerns at alarming rise in deliberate attacks on mosques, often carried out with impunity and state sanction.
The Additional Foreign Secretary also presented the country at the UNAOC High Level Group of Friends Ministerial Meeting; and the Global Conference on safeguarding religious sites held in Cascais Portugal, whereas Ambassador of Pakistan to Portugal Khalid Ejaz was also part of the Pakistan delegation, a news release said.
He urged the UNAOC to prioritize the protection of mosques and other Islamic religious and heritage sites that are under immediate threat of destruction.
