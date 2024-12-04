Open Menu

Pakistan Reaffirms Unwavering Commitment To Combating Islamophobia At UNAOC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:39 PM

Pakistan reaffirms unwavering commitment to combating Islamophobia at UNAOC

Additional Foreign Secretary Imran Ahmed Siddiqui represented Pakistan at the 10th UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Global Forum and reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to combating Islamophobia and expressed concerns at alarming rise in deliberate attacks on mosques, often carried out with impunity and state sanction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Additional Foreign Secretary Imran Ahmed Siddiqui represented Pakistan at the 10th UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Global Forum and reaffirmed the country’s unwavering commitment to combating Islamophobia and expressed concerns at alarming rise in deliberate attacks on mosques, often carried out with impunity and state sanction.

The Additional Foreign Secretary also presented the country at the UNAOC High Level Group of Friends Ministerial Meeting; and the Global Conference on safeguarding religious sites held in Cascais Portugal, whereas Ambassador of Pakistan to Portugal Khalid Ejaz was also part of the Pakistan delegation, a news release said.

He urged the UNAOC to prioritize the protection of mosques and other Islamic religious and heritage sites that are under immediate threat of destruction.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Alliance Portugal

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

2 minutes ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

6 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

6 minutes ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

11 minutes ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

11 minutes ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

11 minutes ago
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

11 minutes ago
 Youth killed over old rivalry

Youth killed over old rivalry

11 minutes ago
 FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, le ..

FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats

25 minutes ago
 British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal w ..

British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' awa ..

25 minutes ago
 PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pak ..

PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters

25 minutes ago
 Government determined to safeguard lives, properti ..

Government determined to safeguard lives, properties of citizens : AJK PM

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan