Pakistan Reaffirms Unwavering Policy On Terrorism, Foreign Occupation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 11:19 PM
Pakistan on Tuesday reiterated its firm and unchanged stance on terrorism and foreign occupation, dismissing misinterpretations circulating in certain media circles
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday reiterated its firm and unchanged stance on terrorism and foreign occupation, dismissing misinterpretations circulating in certain media circles.
In a statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson, it was emphasized that Pakistan remained committed to its well-established policy on the matter.
The spokesperson expressed regret over what was described as a “quaint spin” by some media outlets, which allegedly distorted and misrepresented Pakistan’s position.
The statement clarified that this also misinterpreted Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and international consensus on counter-terrorism and foreign occupation.
The spokesperson added that during the UN Security Council briefing on “Threats to international peace & security caused by terrorist acts” held on 10 February 2025, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan said, “We must address the root causes of terrorism that include poverty, injustice and prolonged unresolved conflicts, foreign occupation and denial of the right to self-determination to peoples under colonial and foreign domination and alien rule, such as in the occupied territories of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.
Without addressing the root causes, we can hope for little success if our focus remains restricted to the consequences of such policies.”
Pakistan and the OIC have long emphasized the need for a comprehensive counter-terrorism approach that addresses the root causes of terrorism, including conflict resolution, the end of foreign occupation, opposition to oppression, and efforts to eradicate poverty while promoting sustainable economic growth and development.
This stance also aligns with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 60/288 on the “Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.”
Moreover, alongside the OIC, Pakistan has consistently maintained that any definition of terrorism must clearly distinguish between acts of terrorism and the legitimate struggles of peoples under foreign or colonial occupation for self-determination and national liberation, the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Rakul Preet Singh reveals she suffered severe injury at gym
Economic cooperation with UAE continuously prospering: Prime Minister of Georgia
President of Poland committed to enhance connectivity, economic cooperation with ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait’s Prime Minister at WGS, discusses growi ..
Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of GovTech Prize, Global Best M-Gov Award at W ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan, reaffirms bilateral h ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Poland at World Governments Summit 2 ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote session hosted by IMF Managing Director as p ..
CM Maryam approves ‘Zero Time to Start Policy’ for industries
Saif bin Zayed honours winners of Global Government Excellence Award 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Colombia at World Governments Summit ..
Global attention turns to Abu Dhabi next week as largest edition of IDEX & NAVDE ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam approves ‘Zero Time to Start Policy’ for industries1 hour ago
-
Pakistan reaffirms unwavering policy on terrorism, foreign occupation2 minutes ago
-
Cholistan Desert Jeep Rally: A Thrilling Fusion of Adventure and Bahawalpur’s Rich Culture2 hours ago
-
DG BISP Sindh conducts Surprise visits to field offices2 hours ago
-
Boat tragedy near Libyan coast claims lives of at least 16 Pakistani nationals: FO2 hours ago
-
MNA Raisani slams delays in development projects, sets three-month deadline for completion2 hours ago
-
Thousands gather for 2-day Urs celebrations of Baba Peera Shah Ghazi in Mirpur2 hours ago
-
Parliament committed for empowering women: Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq2 hours ago
-
IHC promotes 3 AD&SJ judges to next grade2 hours ago
-
Workshop on Global Environmental Challenges held at SBBU2 hours ago
-
5000 personnel to perform security duties during tri-nation cricket2 hours ago
-
PRCS and Ministry of Climate Change to strengthen collaboration for climate resilience2 hours ago