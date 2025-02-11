Open Menu

Pakistan Reaffirms Unwavering Policy On Terrorism, Foreign Occupation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 11:19 PM

Pakistan reaffirms unwavering policy on terrorism, foreign occupation

Pakistan on Tuesday reiterated its firm and unchanged stance on terrorism and foreign occupation, dismissing misinterpretations circulating in certain media circles

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Pakistan on Tuesday reiterated its firm and unchanged stance on terrorism and foreign occupation, dismissing misinterpretations circulating in certain media circles.

In a statement issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson, it was emphasized that Pakistan remained committed to its well-established policy on the matter.

The spokesperson expressed regret over what was described as a “quaint spin” by some media outlets, which allegedly distorted and misrepresented Pakistan’s position.

The statement clarified that this also misinterpreted Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and international consensus on counter-terrorism and foreign occupation.

The spokesperson added that during the UN Security Council briefing on “Threats to international peace & security caused by terrorist acts” held on 10 February 2025, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan said, “We must address the root causes of terrorism that include poverty, injustice and prolonged unresolved conflicts, foreign occupation and denial of the right to self-determination to peoples under colonial and foreign domination and alien rule, such as in the occupied territories of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

Without addressing the root causes, we can hope for little success if our focus remains restricted to the consequences of such policies.”

Pakistan and the OIC have long emphasized the need for a comprehensive counter-terrorism approach that addresses the root causes of terrorism, including conflict resolution, the end of foreign occupation, opposition to oppression, and efforts to eradicate poverty while promoting sustainable economic growth and development.

This stance also aligns with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 60/288 on the “Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.”

Moreover, alongside the OIC, Pakistan has consistently maintained that any definition of terrorism must clearly distinguish between acts of terrorism and the legitimate struggles of peoples under foreign or colonial occupation for self-determination and national liberation, the spokesperson added.

Recent Stories

Rakul Preet Singh reveals she suffered severe inju ..

Rakul Preet Singh reveals she suffered severe injury at gym

1 minute ago
 Economic cooperation with UAE continuously prosper ..

Economic cooperation with UAE continuously prospering: Prime Minister of Georgia

6 minutes ago
 President of Poland committed to enhance connectiv ..

President of Poland committed to enhance connectivity, economic cooperation with ..

36 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait’s Prime Mi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait’s Prime Minister at WGS, discusses growi ..

50 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of GovTech Prize ..

Mansour bin Zayed honours winners of GovTech Prize, Global Best M-Gov Award at W ..

50 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of P ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan, reaffirms bilateral h ..

50 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Poland ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Poland at World Governments Summit 2 ..

51 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote session hosted ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends keynote session hosted by IMF Managing Director as p ..

51 minutes ago
 CM Maryam approves ‘Zero Time to Start Policy’ ..

CM Maryam approves ‘Zero Time to Start Policy’ for industries

1 hour ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of Global Governmen ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of Global Government Excellence Award 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Colomb ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Colombia at World Governments Summit ..

1 hour ago
 Global attention turns to Abu Dhabi next week as l ..

Global attention turns to Abu Dhabi next week as largest edition of IDEX & NAVDE ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan