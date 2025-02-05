Pakistan reaffirms unwavering support for Kashmiris on Solidarity Day: Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has said in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day that every Pakistani stand with the Kashmiri people, and the Pakistani nation expresses complete solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Interior Minister said that Kashmir is Pakistan's jugular vein, and Pakistan supports the legitimate rights of its Kashmiri brothers on every forum. He stated that India's illegal occupation is a hindrance to the freedom of the Kashmiri people.

Mohsin Naqvi stated that Pakistan wants a solution to the Kashmir issue through the United Nations, and the Pakistani government and people will continue to provide political, moral, and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.

He further said that Pakistan will always be part of their struggle by becoming their voice.

The Interior Minister emphasized that the Kashmiris have the right to decide their own future. He stressed that the Kashmir issue is not only a problem for the Kashmiris but for the entire region, and without resolving the Kashmir dispute, the dream of sustainable peace in the region cannot become a reality.