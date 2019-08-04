UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Rebuffs Baseless Indian Allegations

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 12:00 PM

Pakistan rebuffs baseless Indian allegations

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office(FO) has rejected baseless Indian allegations over cross-LOC action by Pakistan and possession of bodies.

In a press release on Saturday late night it said, curtailing Amarnath yatra and deployment of additional troops on baseless pretexts were designed by India to divert world's attention from attempts to change the demographic structure of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK) and unabating state-led oppression and egregious human rights violations.

