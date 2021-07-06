UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Received Over $60 Billion From Exports, Remittances During FY 2020-21: Farrukh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said despite coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan had received over $60 billion from remittances and exports of goods and services during the fiscal year 2020-21.

In a tweet, he said it was an increase of $10 billion as compared to the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) when it had received $50 billion during 2017-18.

The country had witnessed record growth in remittances as overseas Pakistanis believed in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Farrukh Habib said the foreign remittances during the last three years of PML-N tenure stood at $19 billion due to alleged involvement of Nawaz Sharif and his family in money laundering.

