Pakistan Receives 2 Mln More Doses Of Sinovac Vaccine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 08:50 PM

Pakistan receives 2 mln more doses of Sinovac vaccine

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane carrying 2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine reached Pakistan on Sunday.

National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) in a tweet said that the consignment was purchased by Pakistan from China.

With the arrival of this consignment, a total 11 million vaccines had been received by Pakistan, the NCOC Tweet said.

More Stories From Pakistan

