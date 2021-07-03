UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Receives 2.5 M Doses Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine From US

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:02 PM

Pakistan receives 2.5 m doses of moderna COVID-19 vaccine from US

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Angela P. Aggeler says these vaccines will save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both our countries.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 3rd, 2021) A consignment of 2.5 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, donated by the United States, arrived at Islamabad International Airport on Friday.

According to a statement by the US Embassy, these vaccines were being delivered to the Pakistani people in partnership with the COVAX global vaccine initiative, UNICEF, and the Government of Pakistan.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Angela P. Aggeler said these vaccines would save lives and help Pakistan emerge from this crisis, which has devastated so many families and communities in both our countries.

NCOC head and Planning Minister Asad Umar confirmed 2.5 million doses of moderna by the US government.

He tweeted: “Recieved 2.

5 million doses of moderna sent by US govt. This will particularly those those who have to travel for work or study to countries which are only accepting certain vaccines . @POTUS @JoeBiden progressive policy on covid is much appreciated @SecBlinken,”.

Pakistan is witnessing slow increase in daily death and Coronavirus cases count as 34 people lost their lives to the virus during last 24 hours.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 48,027 tests were conducted while 1400 positive cases of the infection were detected.

Positivity ratio remained 2.91 per cent.

The death toll due to pandemic has reached 22,379 in the country.

