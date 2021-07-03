UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Receives 2.5m Doses Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine From US

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan receives 2.5m doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from US

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan has received 2.5 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States on Friday at Islamabad International Airport.

The vaccines are being distributed to Pakistanis in collaboration with the COVAX global vaccine initiative, UNICEF, and the Pakistani government, according to a statement released by the US Embassy in Pakistan.

"The United States Mission to Pakistan is pleased to share these safe and effective vaccines with the people of Pakistan," said U.S. Embassy Chargé d'affaires Angela P. Aggeler.

In addition to the vaccine received today, the United States has already provided nearly US$50 million in COVID assistance through their partnership with the Pakistani government.

The new shipment will put an end to overseas Pakistanis' struggles to obtain US-made COVID-19 vaccines before traveling abroad.

The doses will be given out first to Pakistanis living abroad and people suffering from chronic diseases. Saudi Arabia, Gulf states, Europe, and the United States have all approved the US-made Moderna vaccine.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan thanked the US government and added that this arrival of vaccine is reflective of Pak-US friendship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Europe United States Saudi Arabia All From Government Share Million Airport P

Recent Stories

Brazil prosecutors to probe claims against Bolsona ..

2 hours ago

Another two police officials suspended in minor gi ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 cases recorded increase in GB

2 hours ago

Senate body on Cabinet Secretariat meets

2 hours ago

Laporta says Barcelona talks with Messi 'progressi ..

2 hours ago

Boeing 737 cargo jet makes emergency landing off H ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.