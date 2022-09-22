UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Receives 3rd Special Plane Of Relief Goods From Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The third special plane carrying 30 tons of relief goods for flood victims arrived in Karachi on Wednesday night from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The plane carrying tents, food packages, blankets, dates and NFI kits was received by the Saudi consul general Karachi, along with KSrelief Director Pakistan and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) representative, said a statement on Thursday.

The relief goods would be distributed among the affected people as per requirement of each region in collaboration with the NDMA.

It is pertinent to mention here that the series of relief goods flights would continue till September 27, this month.

