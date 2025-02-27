Pakistan Receives 6 Bodies Of Libya Boat Tragedy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, on Thursday received the bodies of six Pakistani nationals who perished in a tragic boat accident off the coast of Libya on February 5.
The remains were brought to Islamabad Airport this morning under special arrangements. The minister offered prayers for the deceased and expressed condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the Prime Minister.
Speaking at the occasion, Minister Pirzada conveyed his deep sorrow, stating that the government of Pakistan stands with the affected families at every possible level.
He assured that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure the dignified repatriation of the deceased.
He also acknowledged the relentless efforts of Pakistan’s embassy in Libya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, and other relevant departments in facilitating this process.
The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to bringing back the remaining bodies as soon as possible and highlighted that efforts were also underway to repatriate 37 Pakistani survivors from Libya.
Pirzada underscored the dangers of illegal migration and urged young Pakistanis and their families to avoid perilous routes in pursuit of opportunities abroad.
He emphasized that the government is actively running programs to provide skill development and employment opportunities, encouraging youth to utilize legal channels for overseas employment.
Additionally, the minister stated that Pakistan is in constant communication with Libyan authorities and international bodies to investigate the tragedy and combat human trafficking to prevent such incidents in the future.
Expressing his heartfelt condolences, he prayed for the departed souls to attain the highest ranks in paradise and for their families to find strength and patience in this difficult time.
Recent Stories
MBRSC announces details of launch of Etihad-SAT
Ahmed Al Sayegh attends Japanese Embassy’s reception of Emperor’s birthday
UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day
UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year
World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025
New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years
'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four outlaws killed in exchange of fire with police6 minutes ago
-
Municipal administration removes encroachments in operation6 minutes ago
-
Maintenance of water filtration plants urged for clean water supply in Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Food authority destroys over 47 maunds pickles, 120 kg Jam6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan receives 6 bodies of Libya boat tragedy6 minutes ago
-
AIOU launches spring tree plantation campaign6 minutes ago
-
Women’s empowerment crucial in addressing climate change: Romina26 minutes ago
-
IST, Education Ministry launch 'Disruptive Education' Project to empower youth with emerging tech sk ..26 minutes ago
-
Uncontrolled vehicle runs over three school-going sisters in Gilgit Basin36 minutes ago
-
Women’s empowerment crucial in addressing climate change: Romina36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews Clean Punjab drive36 minutes ago
-
Sindh livestock department organizes poultry disease diagnosis training46 minutes ago