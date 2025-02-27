Pakistan receives 6 bodies of Libya boat tragedy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Housing and Works, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, on Thursday received the bodies of six Pakistani nationals who perished in a tragic boat accident off the coast of Libya on February 5.

The remains were brought to Islamabad Airport this morning under special arrangements. The minister offered prayers for the deceased and expressed condolences to the bereaved families on behalf of the Prime Minister.

Speaking at the occasion, Minister Pirzada conveyed his deep sorrow, stating that the government of Pakistan stands with the affected families at every possible level.

He assured that all necessary measures had been taken to ensure the dignified repatriation of the deceased.

He also acknowledged the relentless efforts of Pakistan’s embassy in Libya, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation, and other relevant departments in facilitating this process.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to bringing back the remaining bodies as soon as possible and highlighted that efforts were also underway to repatriate 37 Pakistani survivors from Libya.

Pirzada underscored the dangers of illegal migration and urged young Pakistanis and their families to avoid perilous routes in pursuit of opportunities abroad.

He emphasized that the government is actively running programs to provide skill development and employment opportunities, encouraging youth to utilize legal channels for overseas employment.

Additionally, the minister stated that Pakistan is in constant communication with Libyan authorities and international bodies to investigate the tragedy and combat human trafficking to prevent such incidents in the future.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences, he prayed for the departed souls to attain the highest ranks in paradise and for their families to find strength and patience in this difficult time.