Pakistan receives first batch of purchased Chinese COVID-19 vaccines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The government of Pakistan on Wednesday received the first batch of purchased Chinese Covid-19 vaccines of CanSino and Sinopharm.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan along with officials from the health ministry were present at the Nur Khan Airbase to receive the vaccine doses that included 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm and 60,000 doses of CanSino that the Pakistani government purchased from China.

Addressing the handover ceremony, Dr Faisal Sultan thanked the Chinese government for supporting Pakistan in the fight against the pandemic. "This consignment is a testament of the friendship between China and Pakistan." He said that the vaccine has arrived right at the time when Pakistan is grappling with the third wave of Covid-19. He added that the vaccine will be used to inoculate the frontline health workers and the general public to protect them from Covid-19 and will play an important role in saving precious human lives.

He also thanked the Chinese government for gifting two consignments of Sinopharm vaccine which had once again proven its everlasting friendship with Pakistan.

Earlier, the third phase trials of the CanSino vaccine had been conducted in Pakistan and it is the second Chinese Covid-19 vaccine that Pakistan approved for emergency use in the country.

The CanSino Biologics Inc. said that the single-dose CanSino Covid-19 vaccine is expected to facilitate the building of immunity in the Pakistani society to help the country restore the normal functioning of society and economy.

In February, the third phase trials of the CanSino vaccine showed that it is 74.8 percent efficient in preventing symptomatic cases of Covid-19 in the country.

Sharing results of the trials in Pakistan on social media, Dr Faisal Sultan said that the Covid-19 vaccine proved 100 percent efficient at preventing severe disease in Pakistan.

He said that the interim analysis by an independent data monitoring committee also said that the vaccine showed 65.7 percent efficacy at preventing symptomatic cases and 90.98 percent at preventing severe disease in multi-country analysis, adding that the committee did not report any serious safety concerns regarding the vaccine.

The Sinopharm and CanSino vaccines that arrived in Pakistan are the first that Pakistan has purchased, rather than being donations. Pakistan expects to receive another shipment of doses of CanSino and Sinopharm's vaccine.

The first consignment of the 500,000 doses produced by China's Sinopharm reached the Federal capital on February 1st while another batch of 500,000 doses of Sinopharm's coronavirus vaccine from China reached on March 17 in Pakistan.

The vaccination process was started nationwide on February 3 for which the government had initially set up 189 centres in Punjab, 14 in Sindh, 280 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 44 in Balochistan, 14 in Islamabad, 25 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 16 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The government had launched COVID-19 vaccination for the general public on March 10 while vaccinating its people aged 60 years and over against COVID-19 in the second phase of the nationwide vaccination drive.

The vaccine is being provided to federating units in compliance with all health guidelines. The dozes are transported by airplanes to Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan to maintain the temperatures and save time.