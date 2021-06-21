Pakistan receives second shipment of US medical equipment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has received the second shipment of emergency medical equipment donated by the United States government through USAID Pakistan. This shipment included personal protective equipment usable for more than 13,500 frontline healthcare workers, and 600 ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and operation theater staff.

These items will be distributed in close coordination with the provincial and regional governments and the medical equipment will be supplied to designated secondary and tertiary care hospitals starting from next week. The ministry, in a statement, thanked the USAID (United States Agency for International Development) and US government's support in its Covid-19 effort.

"This highlights the importance of global cooperation during this pandemic," it added.