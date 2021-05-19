UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Recognizes Among Successful Countries In Handling COVID-19: Faisal Javed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 02:06 PM

Pakistan recognizes among successful countries in handling COVID-19: Faisal Javed

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday said that the Pakistan has been recognized among the most successful countries in the world who is effectively handling and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed on Wednesday said that the Pakistan has been recognized among the most successful countries in the world who is effectively handling and controlling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Pakistan has timely come up with one of the world's best National Response Programs against COVID-19 and it is being implemented very effectively, he said while talking to a private news channel.

He lauded that health authorities are doing their best job and now it is the responsibility of the people to continue follow the instructions and take preventive and precautionary measures to avoid contracting the viral disease.

He said new active Covid-19 cases reported in the country have been coming down slightly even though the number of tests carried out was going up, adding, the current situation of Covid is under control.

He believes that if people wear masks, wash hands and follow the SOPs then Pakistan can run the economy and fight against coronavirus at the same time.

Faisal explained that the smart lockdown strategy has produced encouraging results halting spread of the virus.

