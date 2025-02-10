Pakistan recognizes blue economy as a key pillar of national development agenda under 'Uran Pakistan': Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that the government was prioritizing coastal development, port efficiency and digital innovation in the maritime sector and recognized blue economy as a key pillar of our national development agenda under 'Uran Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that the government was prioritizing coastal development, port efficiency and digital innovation in the maritime sector and recognized blue economy as a key pillar of our national development agenda under 'Uran Pakistan'.

While addressing the closing session of the two-day AMAN Dialogue 2025 titled 'Secure Seas - Prosperous Future' as a chief guest, he said that the secure maritime environment was foundation of the economic growth.

Iqbal said, 'Pakistan strongly advocated for a rules-based international maritime order, where freedom of navigation, peaceful trade and sustainable resource management are protected.'

Congratulating the Chief of the Naval Staff for bringing together global naval leaders, maritime organizations and academicians, he hoped that the partnerships built here would not end with the conference but would continue to grow in the years ahead strengthening maritime security, trade cooperations and sustainable development.

He said this dialogue had reaffirmed the fundamental truth. He was of the view that the seas were not just vast bodies of water but they were lifelines of the global trade, security and prosperity.

Iqbal said, 'We live in a world where no nation can afford isolation.'

He said that the blue economy held immense potential for economic transformation. He further said that Indian Ocean was rich in marine resources and without sustainable governance these resources risk exploitation.

The minister said, 'We must strengthen maritime law enforcement to combat piracy and illegal fishing, develop sustainable fisheries and marine industries to boost coastal economies, enhance regional connectivity through moderinized ports and shipping corridors and invest in ocean-based renewable energy solutions for a greener future.'

He said that the future of maritime security and trade was being re-shaped by digitalization, Artificial Intelligence (AI), big data analytics, satellite surveillance and smart shipping were transforming naval and maritime operations.

Iqbal said that Pakistan was committed to embracing emerging technologies to modernize our naval capabilities, port infrastructure and trade networks.

He said that recognizing the strategic significance of maritime sector Pakistan was implementing key policy reforms to modernize its ports particularly Karachi and Gwadar to enhance regional trade. develop trade corridors under CPEC linking South Asia, middle East and Africa and implement Climate Smart Maritime policy to protect our coastal ecosystems.

He further said that the maritime nations must invest in digital port management for efficiency and transparency, strengthen cyber security to prevent maritime cyber threats, develop AI based monitoring systems for real time security tracking to remain competitive and secure.

Iqbal said, 'We strongly believe that Indian Ocean should be a zone of peace not conflict. It is in the interest of all nations to promote economic interdependence rather than strategic rivalries.'

He said that Indian Ocean should remain a bridge of opportunity not a battle ground. Resources of Indian Ocean could be a gamechanger for economic growth, he added.

The minister said that the Indian Ocean Region was global economic artery, which was carrying 40 percent of the world's containerized cargo and 80 percent of global oil trade. Yet raising tensions, territorial disputes, piracy and illegal activities threaten its stability.

Iqbal said that the collaboration was the only sustainable path forward. He said that AMAN Dialogue had demonstrated, where nations come together we could forge partnership based on trust, mutual respect and share prosperity.

He said that challenges could be addressed through cooperation. He further said that technology and innovation would define the next era of maritime progress.

Earlier, the Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI (M) T Bt delivered the note of thanks and stressed the need for strengthening maritime collaboration to overcome the challenges.

He also highlighted Pakistan's unweavering commitment to maritime peace.