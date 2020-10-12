UrduPoint.com
Mon 12th October 2020 | 12:18 PM

Pakistan Records 10 more lives due to Covid-19 in last 24 hours

Pakistan Medical Association has warned that new wave of Covid-19 can come back if the public and the government did not show any care during the fast-approaching winter season.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 12th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 10 more lives due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, the sources said on Monday.

They said that total 26, 951tests were carried out during the past 24 hours out of which 385 more people tested positive for Covid-19.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus reached 304,185. There were now 8,552 active cases in the country.

There were other reports that Coronavirus was increasing in the country and the government imposed mini-smart lockdown in different areas.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) warned the authorities and the general public about the foreseeable second spike of coronavirus, which is likely to start from educational institutions as it happened in US, India and Iran.

“Unluckily, the government’s response is only limited to issuance of notifications of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), whose implementation is non-existent anywhere including schools,” said the PMA office-bearers while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

The winter, they said, had arrived and the schools were opened but any negligence on the part of the government or the public might cause another spike of Covid-19 in the country.

