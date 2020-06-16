UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Records 111 Deaths By Coronavirus In A Dally, 4,443 Cases

Pakistan records 111 deaths by Coronavirus in a dally, 4,443 cases

Punjab with 55, 878 cases of Coronavirus was at the top among all other provinces followed by Sindh with  55,581 cases, Khyber Pakthunkhwa with  18,472 cases, Balochistan with  8327 cases, Islamabad with  8857, Gilgit-Baltistan with  1143 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 663 cases of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 111 deaths – the highest rate till date – by novel coronavirus in just one day as tally of the virus surged to 148,921 here on Tuesday.

The countrywide death toll rose to 2,839 with 148921 cases of Coronavirus.

The official sources said that as many as 56,390 people infected from the virus recovered in different parts of the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz says the government would impose smart lockdown in hot spot areas across the country to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the hot spot areas would be sealed, as the number of COVID-19 patients is increasing.

The Information Minister said the COVID-19 patients' number in Pakistan is still less as compared to other countries.

