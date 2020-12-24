Pakistan records 111 more deaths due to COVID-19

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 24th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 111 more deaths due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours.

According to the latest data shared by National Command and Operation Center, 2,256 people tested Covid positive during this period after tests of 37,173 people.

The figure of active Covid cases in the country is 38,268 while 417,134 people have been recovered from the virus.

The government is in close liaison with leading COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers, those from China and regularly reviewing developments data of phase-III trials.

This was informed to National Command and Operation Center by the official concerned who further apprised that these steps will lead to a final decision about early availability of the vaccine for Pakistan.

Meanwhile, according to official of Ministry of National Health Services, the government has already completed all prerequisites to submit the vaccine request to GAVI, through the COVAX facility, a coalition for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines by all countries.

He said Pakistan and other GAVI eligible countries are likely to receive free of cost vaccines for a proportion of the population as well as additional quantities on special subsidized rates.

An official said that the government is committed to ensuring availability of safe and effective vaccine to the most vulnerable population groups.