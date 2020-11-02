Pakistan records 12 more deaths during last 24 hours    

, ,

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) Pakistan recorded 12 more deaths and 1, 123 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The sources said that active cases were now 13, 242 while the death toll reached 6, 835 after the recent deaths.

They said that 315,016 patients were recovered from the virus.

A day earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that smart lockdown would be imposed in the areas where coronavirus cases reported.

In a statement, the CM said the decision for closing the markets at 10 p.m. had been taken with consultation and more strict measures could be taken in case of not following the SOPs in Bazaars and markets.

He warned that due to violation of the coronavirus SOPs, the number of patients are increasing day by day, therefore, precautionary measures were utmost necessary for saving lives and health.