Pakistan records 13 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

The latest statistics show that 756 more people tested Covid-19 positive after the tests of 31, 862 people across the country during the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 15th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 13 more people during the last 24 hours, the sources said on Thursday.

According to the latest statistics, patients recovered from the virus reached 305,395. There were now now 9,209 active cases in the country.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar has urged the people to take Covid-19 SOPs seriously.

He said the government otherwise may have to take restrictive actions which will have negative effects on the livelihoods of the people.

The Minister said there are unmistakable signs of rise of coronavirus in the country. He said the national positivity of Covid-19 cases was 2.37 percent yesterday. This is the highest positivity in more than fifty days. He said 11 virus deaths on average have been reported during the first four days of this week.