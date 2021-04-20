UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Records 137 More Deaths Due To COVID-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

The Official figures shared by NCOC show that  5,445 new positive cases were diagnosed after 68,002 tests conducted in a day.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2021) Pakistan recorded 137 more deaths due to Coronavirus across the country during last 24 hours.

The Official figures shared National Command and Operation Centre, 5,445 new positive cases were diagnosed after 68,002 tests conducted in a day.

The death toll now reached 16,453.The positivity ratio remained 8 percent.

Situation in the neighboring country India, especially Capital Dehli witnessed surge in Coronavirus, and therefore, complete lockdown was imposed there for a week.

In Pakistan, National Command and Operation Centre decided to place India on the list of Category C countries for two weeks in wake of new Indian variant of Coronavirus.

The decision was made in a meeting of NCOC, chaired by Minister for Planning Asad Umar in Islamabad today (Monday).

In this category, there would be ban of inbound passengers coming from India via air and land route for two weeks.

The Forum was briefed on spread of new Indian variant that was being considered responsible for present disease surge in India.

In view of presence of Indian Virus in other countries, review of Category C countries would be carried out on 21st April.

