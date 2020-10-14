Pakistan records 14 more deaths, 615 new cases of Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 14 more deaths and 615 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The official sources said that the tests of 28, 916 people were conducted during the last 24 hours. But 615 new cases surfaced taking the toll of active cases to 8, 782 in the country.

They said that 305,080 patients out of 320463 were recovered since the outbreak hit the country at the end of March this year.

Sindh with 140756 cases was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 101014, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 38, 428, Balochistan with 15,577, Islamabad with 17, 526, Gilgit Baltistan with 3965 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 3198 cases.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said instructions had been issued to provincial governments to ensure implementation of the SOPs regarding Covid-19 in their respective jurisdictions, to protect people from the contagion.

Talking to a tv, Asad Umar said Coronavirus cases were increasing in some parts of the country due to gatherings and non-compliance with the SOPs.

The Minister urged the opposition parties to avoid holding of big gatherings and ensure Standard Operating Procedures in their public meetings.

The government had no fear about public meetings of the opposition but security and safety of the people is its serious concern, he added.