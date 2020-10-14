UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Records 14 More Deaths, 615 New Cases Of Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 12:48 PM

Pakistan records 14 more deaths, 615 new cases of Covid-19

The sources say the tests of 28, 916 people were conducted in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 14 more deaths and 615 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The official sources said that the tests of 28, 916 people were conducted during the last 24 hours. But 615 new cases surfaced taking the toll of active cases to 8, 782 in the country.

They said that 305,080 patients out of 320463 were recovered since the outbreak hit the country at the end of March this year.

Sindh with 140756 cases was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab with 101014, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 38, 428, Balochistan with 15,577, Islamabad with 17, 526, Gilgit Baltistan with 3965 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 3198 cases.

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said instructions had been issued to provincial governments to ensure implementation of the SOPs regarding Covid-19 in their respective jurisdictions, to protect people from the contagion.

Talking to a tv, Asad Umar said Coronavirus cases were increasing in some parts of the country due to gatherings and non-compliance with the SOPs.

The Minister urged the opposition parties to avoid holding of big gatherings and ensure Standard Operating Procedures in their public meetings.

The government had no fear about public meetings of the opposition but security and safety of the people is its serious concern, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir March TV All From Government Top Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Balochistan make two changes for National T20 Cup

13 minutes ago

Bulgaria Registers Record 785 New COVID-19 Cases i ..

11 seconds ago

Profiteers fined, two sent to jail over profiteeri ..

13 seconds ago

Corpse recovered from Muzaffargarh

14 seconds ago

Drug peddler held with heroin, charas

5 minutes ago

Preparations underway for the smooth launch of Ora ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.