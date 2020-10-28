UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Records 14 More Deaths, 825 New Cases Of Covid-19

The sources say that  29, 477 tests were carried out during the last 24 hours and  there were 11, 627 active cases so far in the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2020) Pakistan reported 14 more lives and 825 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The sources said that 29, 477 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours in different parts of the country.

They said that there were now 11, 190 active cases while 311, 814 patients suffering from the virus recovered.

On Oct 23, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said the government had devised a mechanism for cash transfer to support 16 million deserving families during testing times.

He was speaking at a virtual meeting with Managing Director, World Bank Axel Van Trotsenburg and Vice President Hartwing Schafer.

The Adviser on Finance appreciated the role of World Bank in extending assistance to Pakistan to provide much-needed fiscal space to fight COVID-19 pandemic effectively.

The World Bank appreciated reform agenda of the present Government and reiterated commitment to support Pakistan through IDA 2020 during COVID-19 crisis.

