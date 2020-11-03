UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Records 14 More Deaths And 1,1 76 New Cases During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 11:35 AM

Pakistan records 14 more deaths and 1,1 76 new cases during last 24 hours

The official sources say the death toll from Covid-19 has reached 6, 849 while 315, 446 patients stand recovered

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 3nd, 2020) Pakistan recorded 14 months and 1,167 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The official sources said that as many as 27984 Coronavirus tests were conducted during last twenty four hours across the country.

The death toll from virus infection reached 6,849 while 315,446 patients stand recovered.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr.

Faisal Sultan says re-emergence of coronavirus can pose threat to the people’s health if necessary measures are not taken in time.

In an interview to a tv channel, Dr. Faisal Sultan said strict implementation of standard operating procedures is must to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Faisal said wearing mask could help minimize the effects of the virus. He stressed the need for implementation of the SOPs through local administration to protect public from the virus.

