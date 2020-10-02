UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Records 15 Deaths, 625 New Cases Of Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 11:33 AM

Pakistan records 15 deaths, 625 new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours

The official sources say that total 31, 697 people were tested across the country  out of which 625 new cases emerged during the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 2nd, 2020) Pakistan recorded 15 deaths and 625 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The sources said that total 31, 697 people were tested across the country during last 24 hours out of which 625 tested positive for Covid-19. There are total 8, 877 active cases in the country till today while 298,055 patients recovered from the disease.

According to the latest reports, Sindh with 137 467 cases was at the top among all other provinces followed by Punjab 99,605, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 37,845, Balochistan with 15, 302, Islamabad with 16, 650, Gilgit-Baltistan with 3808 and Azad Jammu and Kashmir with 2754.

As many as 6499 people died of Covid-19.

The cases of Coronavirus have once again surfaced in Karachi where the micro-smart lockdown was imposed to control spread of the virus.

On other hand, the Primary schools have also been reopened across the country and the parents have complained that this decision seemed little earlier as the children might be at risk due to the novel Coronavirus.

