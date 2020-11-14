UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Records 17 More Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 12:26 PM

Pakistan records 17 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

The sources say that Pakistan has for the first time recorded 2, 165 new cases of Covid-19—the highest figures since the beginning of Covid-19—during the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 17 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The official sources said that 2, 165 tested positive for Covid-19 during last 24 hours in different parts of the country.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 322,414, adding that there were now 24, 938 active cases in the country.

Many areas in Lahore, Rawalpindi and other parts of Punjab were locked under smart lockdowns.

NCOC asked the public to follow the SOPs to spread Covid-19 in the country.

