Pakistan records 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 4th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 18 more deaths due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics said that 1, 313 new cases surfaced in the country over the last 24 hours after tests of 26,565 people.

There are 14,646 active across the country.

So far, 316,060 people infected from the virus got recovered.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan says government would continue its smart lockdown policy during second wave of the COVID-19 without putting additional pressure on the common man.

Talking to a local tv, Dr. Faisal Sultan urged people to continue to follow the SOPs regarding coronavirus, including maintaining social distancing, use of masks and washing hands with sanitizer.

He said Coronavirus cases were increasing in the country day by day and only implementation of precautionary measures can help to stop the second wave of the pandemic.