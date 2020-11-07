UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Records 20 More Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:52 AM

Pakistan records 20 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

The sources say 1, 502  new cases of Covid-19 appeared during last 24 hours in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 7th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 20 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

There were 1, 502 new cases of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

There were 317, 898 recoveries from the virus during the last 24 hours. Pakistan reported 812 recoveries during the last 24 hours.

There were now 16,912 active cases in the country.

President Dr Arif Alvi urged people to keep observing the precautions against COVID-19, as the disease was not yet over completely.

Talking to a tv, the President said Pakistan successfully tackled the COVID-19 through a combination of factors including face masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

The President said the same combination of factors is essential for future too, as the country is witnessing second wave of coronavirus cases.

Dr Arif Alvi said Pakistan was recognized for maintaining balance between lives and livelihood as the government strived to keep up the economic activity.

