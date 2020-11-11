Pakistan records 21 more deaths during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The officials say that there are now 21, 098 active cases and as many as 320,065 people suffering from this virus have been recovered

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 11 more deaths due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The official said that 1,708 new tests of Covid-19 were conducted in different parts of the country during last 24 dhours. They said the figure of patients recovered from the virus reached 320,065 while there were total 21,098 active cases in the country.

On other hand, the government itself was not fully complying with its own proposed plans to counter Covid-19 and its impact in the country.

In a tv program yesterday, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid asked the public to follow the SOPs to control spread of Covid-19 but on the other hand, the PTI government announced to hold public gatherings to show their political strength across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed a six-point strategy to galvanize joint efforts to counter second wave of COVID-19, mitigate pandemic’s economic impact and declaring vaccine a source of global good.

Addressing through video link the 20th Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, the Prime Minister termed exchange of knowledge among SCO countries significant to reduce the risks of virus and suggested setting up a knowledge bank.

He called for a multi-year strategy on educational institutes, partnership on scholarships for youth in scientific fields, on public health and global economy.

Prime Minister said as a shared responsibility, Pakistan supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution in that realized into the Doha peace deal and warned of the role of “spoilers ,within and outside” who do not wish peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan said Pakistan is against resurgence of extremist ideologies, racism, neo-Nazism and Islamophobia in the region and world over.

The Prime Minister also spoke on issues including climate change, widening inequality among nations, poverty, disease, hunger and illicit money flow to offshore accounts.

Talking about creating an environment of stability and cooperation in the region, Imran Khan stressed the need for implementing UN Security Council Resolutions for peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes.

He said unilateral and illegal measures to change the status of disputed territories in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions adversely affect the regional environment.