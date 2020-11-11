UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Records 21 More Deaths During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 44 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:31 AM

Pakistan records 21 more deaths during last 24 hours

The officials say that there are now 21, 098 active cases and as many as 320,065 people suffering from this virus have been recovered

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 11th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 11 more deaths due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The official said that 1,708 new tests of Covid-19 were conducted in different parts of the country during last 24 dhours. They said the figure of patients recovered from the virus reached 320,065 while there were total 21,098 active cases in the country.

On other hand, the government itself was not fully complying with its own proposed plans to counter Covid-19 and its impact in the country.

In a tv program yesterday, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid asked the public to follow the SOPs to control spread of Covid-19 but on the other hand, the PTI government announced to hold public gatherings to show their political strength across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed a six-point strategy to galvanize joint efforts to counter second wave of COVID-19, mitigate pandemic’s economic impact and declaring vaccine a source of global good.

Addressing through video link the 20th Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting, the Prime Minister termed exchange of knowledge among SCO countries significant to reduce the risks of virus and suggested setting up a knowledge bank.

He called for a multi-year strategy on educational institutes, partnership on scholarships for youth in scientific fields, on public health and global economy.

Prime Minister said as a shared responsibility, Pakistan supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution in that realized into the Doha peace deal and warned of the role of “spoilers ,within and outside” who do not wish peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Imran Khan said Pakistan is against resurgence of extremist ideologies, racism, neo-Nazism and Islamophobia in the region and world over.

The Prime Minister also spoke on issues including climate change, widening inequality among nations, poverty, disease, hunger and illicit money flow to offshore accounts.

Talking about creating an environment of stability and cooperation in the region, Imran Khan stressed the need for implementing UN Security Council Resolutions for peaceful resolution of outstanding disputes.

He said unilateral and illegal measures to change the status of disputed territories in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions adversely affect the regional environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World United Nations Exchange Punjab Bank Doha Money Shanghai Cooperation Organization TV From Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz in mon ..

28 minutes ago

Global coronavirus cases cross 51.23 million

45 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific offers Dubai-Manila flights for as lo ..

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 11 November 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

DAFZA welcomes senior economic delegation from Isr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.