UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Records 23 More Deaths Due To Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan records 23 more deaths due to Covid-19

Smart lock down has been imported in different cities across the country after increase in Covid-19 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 23 more deaths and 637 new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The death toll due to Covid-19 reached to 7,000.

According to the official sources, over 319,400 patients recovered from the virus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan has urged people to avoid social gatherings and follow the SOPs to contain the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a tv, Dr. Faisal Sultan said the country was facing a deadly second wave of the pandemic as the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing every day.

The Special Assistant said a policy of smart lockdown could be successfully implemented only if the citizens fully cooperate with government and abide by the SOPs.

He said mini smart lockdowns have already been imposed in various parts of the country including Karachi, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said strict instructions have been issued to administrations to ensure implementation of the precautionary measures.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Azad Jammu And Kashmir TV From Government Mini Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE has taken effective steps to deal with Coronav ..

10 minutes ago

PM to attend 20th SCO Council of Heads of State vi ..

19 minutes ago

Balochistan and Central Punjab fined for slow over ..

28 minutes ago

PCB and Pakistan Polio Programme team up to fight ..

32 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 50.7 million, de ..

40 minutes ago

UAE Press: Entering a new phase of Hope

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.