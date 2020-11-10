Pakistan records 23 more deaths due to Covid-19

(@fidahassanain)

Smart lock down has been imported in different cities across the country after increase in Covid-19 cases.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 10th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 23 more deaths and 637 new cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The death toll due to Covid-19 reached to 7,000.

According to the official sources, over 319,400 patients recovered from the virus.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan has urged people to avoid social gatherings and follow the SOPs to contain the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Talking to a tv, Dr. Faisal Sultan said the country was facing a deadly second wave of the pandemic as the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing every day.

The Special Assistant said a policy of smart lockdown could be successfully implemented only if the citizens fully cooperate with government and abide by the SOPs.

He said mini smart lockdowns have already been imposed in various parts of the country including Karachi, Islamabad and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

He said strict instructions have been issued to administrations to ensure implementation of the precautionary measures.