Pakistan Records 33 More Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:16 AM

Pakistan records 33 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

The sources say 2050 people have tested positive for Covid-19 due to the virus in the country over the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2020) Pakistan reported 33 more deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours.

The sources said that 2050 new cases of Covid-19 were also reported from different areas of the country.

(More to Come)

More Stories From Pakistan

