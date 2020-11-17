Pakistan Records 33 More Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours
Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:16 AM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2020) Pakistan reported 33 more deaths due to Coronavirus during last 24 hours.
The sources said that 2050 new cases of Covid-19 were also reported from different areas of the country.
