Pakistan Records 34 More Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 hour ago Thu 12th November 2020 | 11:37 AM

Pakistan records 34 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

The official sources say that 1808 new people have tested positive for Coronavirus during last 24 hours in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 12th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 34 more deaths due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The officials said that as many as 320,849 patients of Covid-19 recovered. However, there now 22,088 active cases in the country.

The United Nations on Nov 11 warned that global hunger and population displacement can surge amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

This has been stated in a new report released by two UN agencies, including the International Organization for Migration, and the World food Programme.

The report warns that the social and economic toll of the pandemic could be devastating, calling on the world to prevent it by stepping up support in response to immediate and rising humanitarian needs.

