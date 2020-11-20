UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Records 36 Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:58 AM

Pakistan records 36 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

The reports say that 2, 738 people have tested positive for Coronavirus during last 24 hours, with total active cases of 33, 562  across the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 20th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 36 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The official sources said that 2,738 people tested positive for Covid-19 due to the virus in the country over the last twenty four hours.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 327,542. There are now 33,562 active cases in the country.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz has said protecting the health of people is the government's priority.

Taking to Twitter, Shibli Faraz said Coronavirus was an international phenomenon and not product of any mind.

He said the opposition parties should demonstrate responsibility. He said the opposition leaders and organizers of the public gatherings will be responsible if the people lost their lives due to the pandemic.

More Stories From Pakistan

