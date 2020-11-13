UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Records 37 More Deaths Due To Covid-19 In Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:46 AM

Pakistan records 37 more deaths due to Covid-19 in last 24 hours

Bill Gates telephones Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciates Pakistanâ€™s efforts to contain spread of Covid-19.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2020) Pakistan recorded 37 more deaths due to Covid-19 during the last 24 hours.

The officials said that the death toll with latest casualties due to Covid-19 crossed the figure of 7,000 in Pakistan.

They said that there were 23, 641 active cases in the country.

The officials said that 2304 people were tested positive for Covid-19 but on the other hand 321, 641 patients recovered.

However, once again, Bill Gates, philanthropist and Co-Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts in managing the Covid-19 pandemic despite the current rise in cases.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Bill Gates during a telephonic conversation, Bill Gates conveyed his appreciation for Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive.

General Qamar said that it was a national cause and national effort. "We will call it a success when no child is affected in Pakistan.

They also pledged to continue working together to make further progress in ending polio in Pakistan and improving the health of all children.

