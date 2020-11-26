Pakistan records 40 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The official sources have confirmed that 3,306 people were tested positive for COVID-19 after tests of 45,999 people in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 40 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the official sources confirmed.

However, as many as 396,198 affected by the virus were recovered, with 43,963 active cases in the country.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said there should be no politics on COVID-19 like critical issue.

He took to Twitter and made this announcement.

Shibli Faraz expressed the confidence that the opposition parties would attend the meeting of parliamentary committee on Coronavirus convened by the Speaker National Assembly today and give their suggestions to cope with the implications of the virus.

Shibli Faraz said they should move forward with consultations with regards to the health and lives of the people.