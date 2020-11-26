UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Records 40 More Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 12:02 PM

Pakistan records 40 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

The official sources have confirmed that 3,306 people were tested positive for COVID-19 after tests of 45,999 people in different parts of the country.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 26th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 40 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours, the official sources confirmed.

They said that 3,306 people were tested positive for COVID-19 after tests of 45,999 people in different parts of the country.

However, as many as 396,198 affected by the virus were recovered, with 43,963 active cases in the country.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said there should be no politics on COVID-19 like critical issue.

He took to Twitter and made this announcement.

Shibli Faraz expressed the confidence that the opposition parties would attend the meeting of parliamentary committee on Coronavirus convened by the Speaker National Assembly today and give their suggestions to cope with the implications of the virus.

Shibli Faraz said they should move forward with consultations with regards to the health and lives of the people.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Twitter Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto tests positive for Coronavirus

14 minutes ago

New Zealand tour: Six players of Pakistani squad t ..

30 minutes ago

Former Naval Chief Admiral Fasih Bokhari Laid To R ..

48 minutes ago

India records 44,489 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 26 November 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.