Pakistan Records 40 More Deaths Due To Covid-19 In Last 24 Hours

The official sources say that as many as 2, 839 new cases have surfaced in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPointd/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2020) Pakistan reported 40 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The ratio of positive cases also rose to eight point five percent in a day.

The death toll in the country reached 8,025 while 398,024 patients stand recovered from the pandemic.

There were now 48,576 active cases in the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar urged the people that second wave of coronavirus took to a dangerous turn and unconventional symptoms were appearing in the wave therefore caution was very important to avoid this deadly wave.

In a statement in Lahore, he said they would not allow anyone to challenge the writ of the state and law will come into force on violation of anti-coronavirus SOP.

