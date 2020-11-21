UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Records 42 Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 11:44 AM

The sources said that 2843 tested positive for  Coronavirus after the tests of 42, 752 people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2020) Pakistan recorded 42 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The sources said that 2843 tested positive for Coronavirus after the tests of 42, 752 people.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 328,931. There are now 34,974 active cases in the country.

(More to Come)

