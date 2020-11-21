Pakistan records 42 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The sources said that 2843 tested positive for Coronavirus after the tests of 42, 752 people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 21st, 2020) Pakistan recorded 42 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 328,931. There are now 34,974 active cases in the country.

