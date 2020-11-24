Pakistan records 48 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The sources say that 2954 have tested positive for Covid-19 during 24 hours after the tests of 39,165 people.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 24th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 48 more deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus reached 331,760, with active cases of 40,379 in the country.

On Monday, National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) decided to close all the educational institutions from Thursday in view of surge in Coronavirus cases.

Its meeting held in Islamabad on Monday with Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar in the chair. It was attended amongst others by the provincial education ministers.

The final approval of NCOC's decisions will be given by the National Coordination Committee headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Later briefing the media about the decisions taken at the NCOC meeting, Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood said the students of schools, colleges, universities and other learning institutions would not come to schools till 24th of next month. During this period, there would be online home learning for the students.

The Minister said the winter vacation would commence from 25th December and continue till 10th January next year.

Shafqat Mahmood said a review meeting would be held in the first week of January to decide the future course of action. He, however, was confident that the education activities would resume from the 11th January 2021.

The Minister for Education said all the examinations scheduled for the month of December had been postponed. About the board exams, he said these would now be held in May and June next year.

Shafqat Mahmood said the vocational education involving practical work would continue. He said the tests for recruitments would also be held as per the schedule. He said those pursuing PhD as well as the research scholars could visit their institutes and labs.

The Minister said there would be one third occupation in the hostels.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Faisal Sultan said the virus positivity ratio over the last twenty four hours has remained over seven percent. He said the decisions taken at the NCOC were important to check the spread of the virus.