Pakistan records 55 more deaths of Covid-19 during last 24 hours

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 4th, 2020) Pakistan recorded 55 more cases of Covid-19 during last 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, 3,262 tested positive for COVID-19 during the last twenty-four hours after the tests of 44,627 people.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 350,305. There are now 51,507 active cases in the country.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said the government was taking effective steps to cope with the second wave of COVID-19.

Taking to Twitter, Shibli Faraz said that the world acknowledged the successful strategy adopted by Prime Minister Imran Khan to protect the lives and livelihoods of the people during the first wave of the pandemic.

Referring to the intensity of the second wave and rising positive cases, the Information Minister appealed to the people to strictly adhere to the SOPs. He said the precaution must be taken so that the lives and livelihoods of the people do not get affected.