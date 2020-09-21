Pakistan records 623 new cases  of Coronavirus in last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 21st, 2020) Pakistan recorded 623 new cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Control (NCOC) said on Monday.

There are 306,304 positive cases of Coronavirus after 3194317 total tests so far.

As the virus cases in the country are seeing a gradual upward trend, the number of active cases in the country also reached 7015 with 556 patients in critical condition. There are 837 virus patient currently admitted to hospitals while 106 patients are on ventilators.

There were 556 more recoveries recorded in the last 24 hours as the number of total recovered cases reached 292,869 with a 95.6% recovery rate. However, there four more causalities related to the deadly disease as death toll due to coronavirus has reached 6,420 that represents a ratio of 2.1%. Punjab, the most populous province of the country which was seeing a little surge in coronavirus cases recent days, has reported relatively lesser cases in last 24 hours as only 60 more patients emerged infected with the virus, taking the provincial tally to 98,428 with 1250 active cases.

The province did not report any new virus-related death for the second consecutive day as death toll remains at 2,226. With 179 new recoveries, 94,950 patients have recovered from the virus in Punjab so far.

The most affected province Sindh has once again recorded most cases in the country as it registered 321 cases during the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally to 133,947 with 3080 active cases.

The province also recorded one new death, taking the death toll to 2,460. With 168 new recoveries, 128,407 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded 40 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 37,357 with 538 active cases.

The province reported no new death as death toll remains 1,258. With 61 new recoveries, 35,561 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far. Balochistan has recorded another 125 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 14,394 with 1178 active cases. However, the province did not report any virus-related death as the death toll remains at 145.

With 102 new recoveries, 13,071 patients have recovered from the virus in the province so far. Islamabad has recorded 38 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 16,162 with 425 active cases. No new death was reported in the Federal Capital as virus death toll remains at 180.

With 28 new recoveries, the number of recovered patients reached at 15,557 in the federal capital so far. Azad Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 16 new cases during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 2,533 with 199 active cases. With two new deaths, the death toll reached 69.

There were eight new recoveries in the AJK as 2265 patients have recovered so far from the virus. Gilgit-Baltistan has recorded 33 new cases during the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 3483 with 345 active cases.