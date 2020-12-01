UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Records 67 Deaths Due To Covid-19 During Last 24 Hours

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 32 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:15 AM

Pakistan records 67 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

The official sources say that 2,458 new cases of virus have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2020) As the second wave of Coronavirus intensifies in Pakistan, 67 more deaths and 2,458 new cases of infection were reported during the last 24 hours.

The death toll in the country reached to 8,091 while 343,286 patients stand recovered from the pandemic.

There are now 400, 482 confirmed cases in the country out of which 2,165 are in critical condition.

Federal Cabinet will meet today in Islamabad, with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The cabinet will discuss the latest COVID-19 situation and the steps being taken to check its spread.

The recommendations of National and Operation Center for procurement of Covid vaccine will also be presented before the cabinet for approval.

The cabinet will also discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister From Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

OIC strongly condemns suicide attack on army camp ..

16 minutes ago

OIC strongly condemns terrorist attack on innocent ..

16 minutes ago

Kamran Akmal, Umar Akmal protest against a private ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Looking to the future with optimism is the E ..

32 minutes ago

UAE Press: Celebrations must be tempered with caut ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 1, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.