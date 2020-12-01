Pakistan records 67 deaths due to Covid-19 during last 24 hours

(@fidahassanain)

The official sources say that 2,458 new cases of virus have surfaced in different parts of the country during last 24 hours.

The death toll in the country reached to 8,091 while 343,286 patients stand recovered from the pandemic.

There are now 400, 482 confirmed cases in the country out of which 2,165 are in critical condition.

Federal Cabinet will meet today in Islamabad, with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The cabinet will discuss the latest COVID-19 situation and the steps being taken to check its spread.

The recommendations of National and Operation Center for procurement of Covid vaccine will also be presented before the cabinet for approval.

The cabinet will also discuss overall political and economic situation of the country.